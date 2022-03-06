How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Raptors 905 push their winning streak to five games against the Maine Celtics on Sunday?

Right now the Raptors (17-6) and Maine (8-12) are moving in very different directions. The 905 have now won four games in a row and are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, while the Celtics are riding a five-game losing streak entering today. The Celtics would be out of the playoffs if they started today, but were very much in the mix before this current slide began.

How to Watch Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 905 crushed the Celtics, 128-95, in their last game four days ago behind seven players scoring in double figures.

In that game the 905 were led by Aaron Best with 24 point, who scored from all over the floor. He paced the offense that also saw Ashton Hagans (18 points, seven assists and four rebounds), Obadiah Noel (14 points), Jodie Meeks (13 points), rookie David Johnson (12 points), Justin Smith (12 points) and Josh Hall (10 points and five rebounds) all chip in on the offensive end.

For the Celtics, the offense stalled with 18 turnovers to 21 assists as a team. They had six players in double figures, but nobody over 18 points with Jaysean Paige (17 points and five assists) leading the way off the bench.

In order for the Celtics to end this skid they are going to need to find more points and play better overall as a team, especially against an opponent like the 905 today.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
