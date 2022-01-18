The No. 1 team in the G-League, the Raptors, will be on display as they head Chicago to take on Windy City.

The Raptors are 5-1 so far this season. They have been dominating the G-League ranking No. 1 overall. They bring a two-game win streak into the matchup as well.

Things have not been the same for the Bulls. They rank No. 13 in the league after starting with a 1-3 record. Opposite of the Raptors, Windy City brings a two-game losing streak into this match.

How to Watch Raptors 905 at Windy City Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Raptors 905 at Windy City Bulls game on fuboTV:

The Raptors star watch candidate is Reggie Perry. Perry leads the team in scoring with 19.3 points per game and also leads the team in rebounds with 12.0 rebounds per game.

He will be matched up with Windy City's Daniel Oturu. Oturu is averaging 20.0 points per game. He is also averaging a team-leading 10.7 rebounds per game.

Windy City's lone win came at home while the Raptors' lone loss came on the road. With this game also being at home for Windy City, that is at least one thing going in their favor for an upset.

