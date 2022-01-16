Skip to main content

How to Watch Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The G League reset is starting to get some momentum now with the Salt Lake City Stars taking on the Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.

Since the G League rest after the 2022 Winter Showcase, the Salt Lake City Stars (1-2) and the Birmingham Squadron (0-3) have not gotten off on the right footing. Both teams are looking to get back on track with a win to start climbing up the standings, as the Stars did in their last game snapping their two-game winning streak.

How to Watch Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Stars got their first win of the reset in a high scoring affair that saw them get 22-plus point performances from three different players:

So far in the three games since the reset, the Stars have looked a bit up and down. They started off with two straight losses to Sioux Falls and then got back on track against South Bay.

In their three games, they are averaging 107.7 points per game and have been led by Carsen Edwards.

Edwards in three games is averaging 20.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr. jumped in for 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the team's most recent game, which resulted in a win.

Zaire Wade has only played in one game so far and had 16 minutes, two points, three rebounds and two assists.

On the other side for the Squadron, they dropped two noncompetitive games to Stockton and then a nail-biter to Iowa.

They have not had the full complement of a roster with only 10 players logging minutes so far this season in three games, two of which have not played in every game with Jared Harper playing once and Ra’Shad James twice so far.

Joe Young has paced the team with 27.0 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

