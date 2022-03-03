Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors look for their second win against the Stockton Kings in the new year today.

For the second time since the reset the Warriors (8-12) and the Kings (10-10) as they aim to climb the standings in the Western Conference. Both teams are in the middle of the pack with the Kings being in the playoffs if they started today and the Warriors just on the outside looking in.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors cruised to a win a month ago in the team's first game after the new year (124-91) behind 29 combined points from LJ Figueroa and Kalob Ledoux.

In their first game, the Cruise won 107-98 and then the Knicks evened the season series out with a 110-105 win. Both games were competitive and proved that if they are matched up in the playoffs this will be a very fun series.

The Cruise won the first game behind 30 assists on 39 made field goals and 13 threes as a team.

Derrick Walton Jr. put up 18 points and 10 assists with Cheick Diallo adding in another double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The second game went to the Knicks (110-105) in a fourth-quarter comeback led by rookie sensation Miles McBride with 39 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Since then McBride has not played many games for the Knicks in G League as he has been on the NBA roster, which has made it a challenge. They have also been without Luka Samanic. This should make for a fun game and potential playoff preview.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) picks up the loose ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

By Evan Massey
32 minutes ago
soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara

By Christine Brown
32 minutes ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown
32 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
54 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
54 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
55 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) reach for a rebound in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy