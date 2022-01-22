Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors and Oklahoma City Blue are both coming off losses and look to rebound against each other.

In the G League reset, the Warriors (4-3) have been one of the best teams statistically, but have been hit or miss in the win column through seven games while the Blue (3-4) have been about the same. Santa Cruz has looked downright dangerous with Moses Moody in the lineup since the reset, but he has not been available every game as he shifts between the Golden State and Santa Cruz rosters.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Cruz is 2-0 since the reset against Oklahoma City. winning two games by a total of 14 points and seeing Moody have a huge game:

Since the reset, Santa Cruz is No. 1 in the G League in both scoring at 121.9 points per game and assists at 31.6. They have the second-most made threes overall behind Long Island and are really putting pressure on teams on the offensive end, leading to quality defense and wins.

Santa Cruz plays like a baby Golden State, shooting a lot of threes and getting up and down the court, preparing players for a potential call-up.

On the other side for Oklahoma City, it is averaging 112.4 points per game, good for No. 8 in the G League.

The best player on either roster if active is Moody. In three games he has scored at least 31 points in each on 51-42-78 splits with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game. On a veteran Golden State team and one with another talented rookie in Jonathan Kuminga, the promise of Moody could make this the best NBA and G League combo in basketball.

