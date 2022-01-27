Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors and Rio Grande Valley Vipers seem to be heading in different directions as of late, with the two teams meeting on Thursday.

It has been a tough run as of late for the Warriors (4-5), as they have dropped three games in a row and have slid down in the standings, as the Vipers (5-3) are the exact opposite, winning four games in a row and on the rise. Santa Cruz needs to get back on the winning track, but after their most recent loss to Rio Grande Valley (134-110), that will be easier said than done.

Rio Grande Valley crushed Santa Cruz this week behind complimentary 30-point games from Daishen Nix (30 points) and Christian Vital (31 points):

In that game, Nix added seven assists and six rebounds to his 30 points while Vital was bombing from deep going 6-for-12 from three-point range. Vital came off the bench to do his damage, with the rest of the starters combining for five threes together and needing a spark.

The final could have been a lot worse as Rio Grande Valley carried a 108-74 lead into the fourth quarter before emptying the bench.

For Santa Cruz, they made 11 threes and went 11-of-14 from the line, but it was a little too late to impact winning. They buried themselves with 24 turnovers. It was as sloppy a game as they could have played, with Quinndary Weatherspoon (eight turnovers) playing one of his worst games in the G League to date.

He finished with 14 points on 14 attempts, eight turnovers to three assists and five fouls.

All in all, it is a game to throw out, burn the tape and try to come back tonight swinging with their best shot. The motivation will be there for Santa Cruz.

