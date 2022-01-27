The Santa Cruz Warriors and Rio Grande Valley Vipers seem to be heading in different directions as of late, with the two teams meeting on Thursday.

It has been a tough run as of late for the Warriors (4-5), as they have dropped three games in a row and have slid down in the standings, as the Vipers (5-3) are the exact opposite, winning four games in a row and on the rise. Santa Cruz needs to get back on the winning track, but after their most recent loss to Rio Grande Valley (134-110), that will be easier said than done.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Rio Grande Valley crushed Santa Cruz this week behind complimentary 30-point games from Daishen Nix (30 points) and Christian Vital (31 points):

In that game, Nix added seven assists and six rebounds to his 30 points while Vital was bombing from deep going 6-for-12 from three-point range. Vital came off the bench to do his damage, with the rest of the starters combining for five threes together and needing a spark.

The final could have been a lot worse as Rio Grande Valley carried a 108-74 lead into the fourth quarter before emptying the bench.

For Santa Cruz, they made 11 threes and went 11-of-14 from the line, but it was a little too late to impact winning. They buried themselves with 24 turnovers. It was as sloppy a game as they could have played, with Quinndary Weatherspoon (eight turnovers) playing one of his worst games in the G League to date.

He finished with 14 points on 14 attempts, eight turnovers to three assists and five fouls.

All in all, it is a game to throw out, burn the tape and try to come back tonight swinging with their best shot. The motivation will be there for Santa Cruz.

