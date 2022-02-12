Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors and South Bay Lakers traded wins with today being the rubber match.

The Warriors (6-9) and Lakers (8-5) have traded wins in their last two games, with both games decided by a combined eight points. Both of these teams know each other very well and always play competitive games. This serves as the rubber match for either Santa Cruz or South Bay to have bragging rights and take the tie-breaker in the season series.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Cruz won its last game against South Bay (117-111) primarily in the fourth quarter as the teams were dead even after three:

In the win for Santa Cruz, it was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists as he paced the offense. Jerome Robinson (20 points and four assists) and Kalob Ledoux (24 points and five rebounds) added in enough to get the win for Santa Cruz.

South Bay had six players in double figures led by Paris Bass with 22 points and five rebounds off the bench.

It was an efficient and team-oriented win for Santa Cruz, with 38 assists on 47 made field goals and 49-34-88 shooting splits.

In South Bay’s win, it was nearly the same scenario with the teams being tied through three quarters and one team making just a few more plays to close out the win. South Bay got 37 points, six assists and five rebounds from Mac McClung and 27 points from Chaundee Brown Jr. to pace the win.

Weatherspoon was terrific again with 33 points (on 19 attempts) to pace the scoring.

If the first two games are any indication of today’s, this will be one of the better games in the G League since the new year.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17657668
