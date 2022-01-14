Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors look for their fourth straight win against the Texas Legends and to stay at the top of the G League standings.

The Santa Cruz Warriors (3-0) have started the G League reset after the 2022 Winter Showcase looking like the best team in the Western Conference and possibly the league overall. The Texas Legends (0-1) have only played one game so far and could get back on track with a win over the red hot Warriors.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Moses Moody went off again for 37 points for his second 30-plus-point outing of the reset as he jumps back and forth between the NBA and Santa Cruz:

So far in the reset, the Warriors have looked like their NBA counterparts, winning every game and scoring at a high level.

Moody has been a revelation in two games, scoring 31 points and 37 points in his two games, shooting 51-34-75 splits in 38 minutes per game. When he came into the Warriors system after the draft, Moody was raw and needed to find himself offensively. He seems to have done that and has been getting NBA minutes along the way.

Along with Moody, Quinndary Weatherspoon (33 points and nine rebounds) and L.J. Figueroa (19.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game) have been a steady force in their winning.

On the other side, in their one game, the Legends were run out of the gym by 52 points thanks to the College Park Skyhawks and their offensive explosion.

In that game, the Legends were turnover happy (22) and could not hit a shot to stop the bleeding with 39-29-67 splits. They are going to need to find their offense and take better care of the ball, but also string together more stops.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17496140
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Spurs

36 seconds ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

36 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

36 seconds ago
USATSI_17489552
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends

36 seconds ago
Georgia Women's Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in Women's College Gymnastics

36 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with center Frank Vatrano (77) and center Maxim Mamin (98) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17500361
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Bulls

30 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Heat

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy