The Santa Cruz Warriors look for their fourth straight win against the Texas Legends and to stay at the top of the G League standings.

The Santa Cruz Warriors (3-0) have started the G League reset after the 2022 Winter Showcase looking like the best team in the Western Conference and possibly the league overall. The Texas Legends (0-1) have only played one game so far and could get back on track with a win over the red hot Warriors.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Moses Moody went off again for 37 points for his second 30-plus-point outing of the reset as he jumps back and forth between the NBA and Santa Cruz:

So far in the reset, the Warriors have looked like their NBA counterparts, winning every game and scoring at a high level.

Moody has been a revelation in two games, scoring 31 points and 37 points in his two games, shooting 51-34-75 splits in 38 minutes per game. When he came into the Warriors system after the draft, Moody was raw and needed to find himself offensively. He seems to have done that and has been getting NBA minutes along the way.

Along with Moody, Quinndary Weatherspoon (33 points and nine rebounds) and L.J. Figueroa (19.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game) have been a steady force in their winning.

On the other side, in their one game, the Legends were run out of the gym by 52 points thanks to the College Park Skyhawks and their offensive explosion.

In that game, the Legends were turnover happy (22) and could not hit a shot to stop the bleeding with 39-29-67 splits. They are going to need to find their offense and take better care of the ball, but also string together more stops.

Regional restrictions may apply.