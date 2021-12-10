How to Watch Warriors at Clippers Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga had awesome performances in their last outing and both are looking to build off that momentum.

The Santa Cruz Warriors (4-6) have not had the season most expected, but are coming off a win over the Agua Caliente Clippers (5-4), with their bright young stars on full display. Early in the season, the Warriors did not have full access to their young stars, but they have both now played a minimum of four games each in the G League and are both averaging at least 20 points per game.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Moody was amazing in his last game against the Clippers. He had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Kuminga had 25 points and 4 assists and dominated the Clippers. The wing athletes were all over the floor, making an impact in every way.

Early in the season the Warriors kept the rookies on the NBA roster so they could learn from veterans like Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

They are both raw athletic talents and still have a lot of room to grow, but they have made strides in the G League, with Moody averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals, along with Kuminga averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

On the other side for the Clippers, their otherworldly athletic rookie Keon Johnson had 13 points and 6 rebounds in their last outing. Johnson is averaging 15.0 points. 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 28 minutes a night.

