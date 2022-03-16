Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Young center James Wiseman continues his rehab for the Warriors against the Clippers on Tuesday.

The Clippers (15-9) have lost three straight games at Toyota Arena, but hope to turn their homecourt luck around against the Warriors (10-14) on Tuesday night in a key battle for Western Conference playoff positioning.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The storyline for the game is center James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Golden State. Wiseman played 20 minutes and posted 19 points and 14 rebounds in an overtime exhibition win against G League Ignite on Sunday.

Wiseman tore his meniscus in April 2021 and Sunday was just his second taste of game action since the injury. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 boards in 39 games as a rookie before he was hurt.

Both teams enter Tuesday night's contest on two-game losing skids. Agua Caliente lost back-to-back games to Memphis on Saturday and Sunday, including a 118-114 decision in Sunday's back end. Xavier Moon paced the Clippers with 27 points, while Shevon Thompson went for 17 points and 16 boards.

Santa Cruz's last game that counted in the standings was a 109-99 loss at Stockton on Thursday. Wiseman played 20 minutes against the Kings and scored 18 points. Quinndary Weatherspoon paced the Warriors with 30 points.

How Wiseman plays against the Clippers will determine the next step in his comeback. Golden State wanted him to get at least two games with Santa Cruz, but extended his play after some defensive breakdowns and fundamental mistakes against the Ignite.

Agua Caliente is third in the West, four games behind conference-leading Rio Grande Valley. The Warriors are one of a whopping nine teams within three games of each other between fourth and 12th in the playoff race in which the top six teams qualify.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy