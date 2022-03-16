Young center James Wiseman continues his rehab for the Warriors against the Clippers on Tuesday.

The Clippers (15-9) have lost three straight games at Toyota Arena, but hope to turn their homecourt luck around against the Warriors (10-14) on Tuesday night in a key battle for Western Conference playoff positioning.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The storyline for the game is center James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Golden State. Wiseman played 20 minutes and posted 19 points and 14 rebounds in an overtime exhibition win against G League Ignite on Sunday.

Wiseman tore his meniscus in April 2021 and Sunday was just his second taste of game action since the injury. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 boards in 39 games as a rookie before he was hurt.

Both teams enter Tuesday night's contest on two-game losing skids. Agua Caliente lost back-to-back games to Memphis on Saturday and Sunday, including a 118-114 decision in Sunday's back end. Xavier Moon paced the Clippers with 27 points, while Shevon Thompson went for 17 points and 16 boards.

Santa Cruz's last game that counted in the standings was a 109-99 loss at Stockton on Thursday. Wiseman played 20 minutes against the Kings and scored 18 points. Quinndary Weatherspoon paced the Warriors with 30 points.

How Wiseman plays against the Clippers will determine the next step in his comeback. Golden State wanted him to get at least two games with Santa Cruz, but extended his play after some defensive breakdowns and fundamental mistakes against the Ignite.

Agua Caliente is third in the West, four games behind conference-leading Rio Grande Valley. The Warriors are one of a whopping nine teams within three games of each other between fourth and 12th in the playoff race in which the top six teams qualify.

