How to Watch Warriors at Wolves

This is the first game of 2022 between the Santa Cruz Warriors and Iowa Wolves.

In the Western Conference of the G League since the new year and the standings reset, Iowa (8-6) has played like its NBA counterpart. The Wolves take on Santa Cruz (6-10), who is struggling to find an identity with the rookie duo of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody spending most of their time in the NBA.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Iowa Wolves Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live Stream Santa Cruz Warriors at Iowa Wolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolves are coming off a 111-106 win over Memphis behind a balanced attack with six players in double-figures.

The Wolves got a win in their last game, led by Brian Bowen II with his 25 points and 11 rebounds. He was complemented by Vincent Edwatds (17 points, five rebounds and four assists), Isaiah Briscoe (16 points and six assists), Brandon Sampson (15 points), Isaiah Miller (15 points) and Matt Lewis (13 points and 10 rebounds).

As a team, the Wolves looked strong in their last game and despite going 4-6 in their last 10 games are one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

That is where the Warriors expected to be with Kuminga and Moody, but the duo have played in one and four games, respectively.

When they are in the lineup the Warriors are a very formidable and tough team in the G League.

Regional restrictions may apply.