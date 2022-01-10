The Santa Cruz Warriors take on the Memphis Hustle while their NBA counterparts also headline the night.

The Santa Cruz Warriors have started the reset undefeated and look to welcome the Memphis Hustle into the new year with a loss. The Warriors started this year with back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Blue, arguably the best team in the Western Conference. They have to be feeling great heading into tonight.

The Warriors are coming off a big double overtime win. Since the reset, the Warriors are being led by Elijah Pemberton (20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists) and L.J. Figueroa (20 points, eight rebounds and two assists), with some great solo performances along the way.

Quinndary Weatherspoon gave them 32 points and 14 rebounds in one game, while Moses Moody chipped in 31 points and seven rebounds in his one game. They have a lot of firepower to unload on teams, even when some of their best players are out or with their NBA affiliate.

On the other side, the Hustle are paced by Shaq Buchanan, who tallied an average of 18.7 points and 5.4 rebounds during the G League Winter Showcase.

Sam Merrill checked in for two games with 43 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds total, with rookie Santi Aldama putting up 25 points and 20 rebounds in his two games.

The Hustle have a lot of great young talent, but players are getting so many opportunities on the main roster that many are making quick one off appearances instead of being able to lead the young Hustle squad.

