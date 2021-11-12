Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The G League Showcase led to one of these teams starting off 0-2 with the other 2-0, as the Santa Cruz Warriors meet the Oklahoma City Blue.
    Author:

    The Warriors (0-2) kicked the season off with two losses to Louis King and the Stockton Kings, while the Blue (2-0) crushed the Salt Lake City Stars by a total of 88 points. 

    The Blue have some interesting talent for the Thunder to look at and develop, but the Thunder also have a ton of young talent they are letting develop on the big stage at the same time.

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma City has started the season 2-0 with two early wins over Salt Lake City, both in blowout format:

    For the Blue, it is really about the sum of the parts with more than one or two stars leading the team.

    Through two games they have seen 11 different players score in double figures. They just have waves and waves of quality basketball players.

    On the other side, Santa Cruz has had roughly the inverse start to their season. The team lost both games by a total of 37 points.

    The Warriors had lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga (15 points, six rebounds and four assists on 4-13 shooting) in one game.

    Jeff Dowtin (Rhode Island) has been the constant for the team so far, putting up 53 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds through two games. He has been the best player overall for the Warriors, giving them an engine for the offense.

    Through two games the Blue are crushing teams and the Warriors are losing by double-digits. Will those trends continue today?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17142808
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch the Houston Open, Second Round

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17096184
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue

    6 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Moldova vs. Scotland

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15717588
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16490520
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round

    8 hours ago
    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    14 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy