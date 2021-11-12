The G League Showcase led to one of these teams starting off 0-2 with the other 2-0, as the Santa Cruz Warriors meet the Oklahoma City Blue.

The Warriors (0-2) kicked the season off with two losses to Louis King and the Stockton Kings, while the Blue (2-0) crushed the Salt Lake City Stars by a total of 88 points.

The Blue have some interesting talent for the Thunder to look at and develop, but the Thunder also have a ton of young talent they are letting develop on the big stage at the same time.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City has started the season 2-0 with two early wins over Salt Lake City, both in blowout format:

For the Blue, it is really about the sum of the parts with more than one or two stars leading the team.

Through two games they have seen 11 different players score in double figures. They just have waves and waves of quality basketball players.

On the other side, Santa Cruz has had roughly the inverse start to their season. The team lost both games by a total of 37 points.

The Warriors had lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga (15 points, six rebounds and four assists on 4-13 shooting) in one game.

Jeff Dowtin (Rhode Island) has been the constant for the team so far, putting up 53 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds through two games. He has been the best player overall for the Warriors, giving them an engine for the offense.

Through two games the Blue are crushing teams and the Warriors are losing by double-digits. Will those trends continue today?

Regional restrictions may apply.