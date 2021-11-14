Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Santa Cruz Warriors got their first win of the G League season and look to build on that today against the Oklahoma City Blue.
    Author:

    The Santa Cruz Warriors (1–2) finally secured their first win of the season after two blowout losses. They will look to build on that win Sunday against the Oklahoma City Blue (2–1), the same team they beat Friday.

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Axel Toupane carried the Warriors to their first win of the season with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

    Early in the season, Toupane (24.0 points) and Jeff Dowtin (23.7 points) have been a solid scoring duo.

    The Warriors were without Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga in the win. The rookie duo was with Golden State's NBA roster. Kuminga has only played one game with Santa Cruz, playing 38 minutes with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. With the NBA team, he rookies are learning by watching Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

    The Blue's offense dried up in the first game against the Warriors. Isaiah Roby led the team in scoring with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

    The team shot 36.4% (and 18% from three-point range) and only made two free-throws all night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
