How to Watch Warriors vs. Vipers

This is the first of back-to-back games between the Santa Cruz Warriors and Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.

The Warriors (4-4) current two-game losing streak has dropped them from the top of the Western Conference standings early in the reset to out of the current playoff picture, while the Vipers (4-3) are just ahead of them. Santa Cruz needs to get back on track and a win over Rio Grande Valley would push it ahead in the standings and into the playoff picture.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live Stream Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Daishen Nix nabbed Player of the Week in the G League for Week 3, putting up 27.5 points, seven rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game on average.

Rio Grande Valley has had players in and out this season, but the trio of Daishen Nix (27.4 points, seven assists and 6.4 rebounds), Tyler Bey (14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds) and Marcus Foster (13.3 points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists) have paced the team.

The start of the reset teased Santa Cruz, as it had Moses Moody for three early games, going 2-1 with him in the lineup and starting 3-1 overall. Since then they have not seen Moody or fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga and fallen to 1-3 since.

Quinndary Weatherspoon (26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists) has been great along with LJ Figueroa (21.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists) as the duo leading Santa Cruz.

They have the ability to score in bunches and attack teams, but without a consistent array of talent, it becomes more challenging.

