How to Watch Warriors vs. Vipers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first of back-to-back games between the Santa Cruz Warriors and Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.

The Warriors (4-4) current two-game losing streak has dropped them from the top of the Western Conference standings early in the reset to out of the current playoff picture, while the Vipers (4-3) are just ahead of them. Santa Cruz needs to get back on track and a win over Rio Grande Valley would push it ahead in the standings and into the playoff picture.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live Stream Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Daishen Nix nabbed Player of the Week in the G League for Week 3, putting up 27.5 points, seven rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game on average. 

Rio Grande Valley has had players in and out this season, but the trio of Daishen Nix (27.4 points, seven assists and 6.4 rebounds), Tyler Bey (14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds) and Marcus Foster (13.3 points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists) have paced the team.

The start of the reset teased Santa Cruz, as it had Moses Moody for three early games, going 2-1 with him in the lineup and starting 3-1 overall. Since then they have not seen Moody or fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga and fallen to 1-3 since.

Quinndary Weatherspoon (26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists) has been great along with LJ Figueroa (21.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists) as the duo leading Santa Cruz.

They have the ability to score in bunches and attack teams, but without a consistent array of talent, it becomes more challenging.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

3 minutes ago
santa cruz warriors
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Warriors vs. Vipers

3 minutes ago
auburn basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Missouri

3 minutes ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs UConn

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) looks to make a save as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battle for position in front of the net during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim St tzle (18) skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a goal by right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy