How to Watch Warriors vs. Stars

The Warriors need a lot of help to reach the playoffs as the NBA G League season winds down. They play the Stars on Tuesday.

The Stars (8-21) have already been eliminated from the Western Conference playoff race in the NBA G League. However, they have an opportunity to put the Warriors (13-17) in the same position on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Cruz is hanging around thanks to three consecutive wins that have them two games behind sixth place Stockton for the final playoff spot in the West with two games to play. But the Warriors also have three teams between them and the Kings.

Santa Cruz picked up a win over the Spurs in its home finale on Saturday. Jerome Robinson scored 32 points, L.J. Figueroa added 25 and Kendall Smith posted a triple double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The Warriors closed the game on a 6-0 run.

They tied it on Robinson's dunk with 1:28 remaining and took the lead on a pair of Smith free throws with 1:02 to go.

The Stars last played on Thursday, losing 111-108 to the Clippers in Southern California. Salt Lake City took a 108-107 lead on a 3-pointer by Carsen Edwards with 57.1 seconds left, but George King's triple with 15.1 seconds remaining sealed it for Agua Caliente.

Edwards led the Stars with 34 points and Jared Wilson-Frame added 30 points. Marques Bolden finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Salt Lake City won 106-94 at Santa Cruz on March 20, as Edwards scored 27 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.