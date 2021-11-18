How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

Through six games combined, the Santa Cruz Warriors and Salt Lake City Stars are 1-5 overall and need to build some momentum soon.

Early in the G League season, neither the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-3) not the Salt Lake City Stars (0-2) are off to hot starts.

The Warriors have not had the services of potential star rookies Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) and Moses Moody (No. 14 overall pick) who are getting their early reps with Golden State.

Early in the season, the Stars have been led by Pedro Bradshaw (15.5 points) and MaCio Teague (15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists). The team has yet to win a game, but the duo has been one of the bright spots early on.

The other spark has been the former first-round pick of the Jazz, Udoka Azubuike (8.0 points and 11.5 rebounds).

The Jazz are built around Rudy Gobert’s play inside, but another young big man to balance out depth for the Jazz would only help them in pursuit of a championship. Also on the roster is Zaire Wade (5.0 points and 2.0 steals), who is the son of former NBA Finals MVP Dwayne Wade.

For the Warriors, they have seen one appearance from Kuminga, who scored 15 points and then jumped back up to the NBA roster.

They have been led by Axel Toupane (21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds) and Jeff Dowtin (21.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds) this season. Toupane and Dowtin have been playing the Warriors' style, combining for 12.1 three-pointers per game.

Dowtin has looked strong early on and looks to keep things rolling tonight.

