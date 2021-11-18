Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Through six games combined, the Santa Cruz Warriors and Salt Lake City Stars are 1-5 overall and need to build some momentum soon.
    Author:

    Early in the G League season, neither the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-3) not the Salt Lake City Stars (0-2) are off to hot starts. 

    The Warriors have not had the services of potential star rookies Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) and Moses Moody (No. 14 overall pick) who are getting their early reps with Golden State. 

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The G League is full of young, talented players all looking to make their impression on the NBA like these players did last week:

    Early in the season, the Stars have been led by Pedro Bradshaw (15.5 points) and MaCio Teague (15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists). The team has yet to win a game, but the duo has been one of the bright spots early on.

    The other spark has been the former first-round pick of the Jazz, Udoka Azubuike (8.0 points and 11.5 rebounds).

    The Jazz are built around Rudy Gobert’s play inside, but another young big man to balance out depth for the Jazz would only help them in pursuit of a championship. Also on the roster is Zaire Wade (5.0 points and 2.0 steals), who is the son of former NBA Finals MVP Dwayne Wade.

    For the Warriors, they have seen one appearance from Kuminga, who scored 15 points and then jumped back up to the NBA roster.

    They have been led by Axel Toupane (21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds) and Jeff Dowtin (21.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds) this season. Toupane and Dowtin have been playing the Warriors' style, combining for 12.1 three-pointers per game.

    Dowtin has looked strong early on and looks to keep things rolling tonight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    college wrestling
    College Wrestling

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling

    2 minutes ago
    santa cruz warriors
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    2 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    Tulane vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy