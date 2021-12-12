The two teams at the bottom of the G League standings, the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Windy City Bulls, square off Sunday.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce (1–9) have struggled all throughout the start of the G League season, as well as in the G League Showcase Cup. They are on a six-game losing streak, looking to get something going against the team just ahead of them in the standings, the Windy City Bulls (2–7).

How to Watch Sioux Falls Skyforce at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Micah Potter was lights out for the Skyforce in their win over the Cruise with 28 points and 15 rebounds.

This season, the Skyforce are one of the worst teams in the G League but have some talent on the roster. Potter is 6-foot-10 with size and a shooting stroke, averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds on 44-45-75 splits.

On the other side, the Bulls have a mix of young players and mid-level veterans.

This season, they have given a large role to Daniel Oturu to see what he has. He is averaging 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game on 63-37-70 splits. He is getting a lot of time and opportunity out there playing 32 minutes a night.

Around Oturu are mid-level veterans like Tyler Cook (24.7 points and 7.3 rebounds) and Devon Dotson (20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.7 steals), who are both capable of filling it up every night.

