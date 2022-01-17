How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

After hot starts to the reset, both the Stockton Kings and Santa Cruz Warriors have been knocked back down to earth.

Things started great for both the Kings (2-2) and the Warriors (3-2) as they rattled off two and three wins respectively before the bottom fell out and they both lost their last two games in a row. Now they are both looking to get back on track in a situation where one of them has to end their losing streak and the other will continue their slide.

How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Cruz was strapped with only eight players in its loss to Texas, but got everything from Quinndary Weatherspoon (34 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists).

Like most teams, Santa Cruz has not had a full array of its talent since the reset, with players called up to backfill for health and safety, traditional injuries and having players out themselves for those reasons.

Santa Cruz has had three awesome 31+ point games from Moses Moody, but he's been jumping back-and-forth with Golden State in the NBA.

They have had L.J. Figueroa for all five games, averaging 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to pace the team.

On the other side, Stockton has not had its best players for more than two games. Robert Woodard II has played two games, giving them 23 points and nine rebounds, with rookie Neemias Queta adding in 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

In its two wins, Stockton had its full array of talent and looked great on both ends of the floor. What will it look like today?

Regional restrictions may apply.