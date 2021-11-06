After an early playoff exit last season, the Warriors face the Kings on Friday in NBA G League action.

The Santa Cruz Warriors and Stockton Kings are stacked with young talent looking to develop in the NBA G League. The teams will face off Friday in early-season action.

How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

The Warriors came up short in the semifinals of the G-League Playoffs, losing to the Lakeland Magic, who went on to win the championship.

In recent years, the Golden State Warriors have benefited from an infusion of talent developed in Santa Cruz, including Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Ky Bowman and Damion Lee.

The Warriors' G League roster this season features Jordan Bell and Chris Chiozza, as well as rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Kings have Louis King, Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard III, among others.

The Kings used their G League affiliate to help develop talented young big man Harry Giles before he was elevated to the NBA roster.

This marks the first game for both teams this season. Each enters the season with the goal of winning the G League Championship.

