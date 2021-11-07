Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Stockton Kings and Santa Cruz Warriors finish off a back-to-back against each other to start the season.
    The Stockton Kings (1-0) started off the season with a win on the road against the Santa Cruz Warriors (0-1). They stay in Santa Cruz for a back-to-back to start the season, looking to continue their winning ways and build on their momentum. 

    How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the season opener, Louis King and Jeff Dowtin had dueling 33 point games:

    The Kings were rolling in their first game of the G League season. King went off for 33 points (11-for-13 shooting, 5-of-7 from three) with Neemias Queta (24 points and three blocks) and Jahmi’us Ramsey (21 points, five rebounds and four assists) both chipping in.

    This roster has the potential to be one of the best overall teams in the G League.

    The Kings were all over the Warriors, jumping out to a nine-point halftime lead followed by a monster fourth quarter in which they outscored Santa Cruz by 14 points.

    For the Warriors, they looked like the opposite of their NBA big brothers.

    Overall, they finished with 16 assists on 35 field goals, shot 9-for-41 from three (22%) and finished the game with 18 turnovers. They were a mess on both ends of the floor and need to go back to the drawing board.

    Will the Warriors get back to .500 on the season or will the Kings cruise again to a 2-0 undefeated start against their in-state rivals?

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
