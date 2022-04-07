The Legends went on the road for a win at Birmingham and now look to knock off the top-seeded Vipers in NBA G League playoff action.

The Legends (19-15) passed their first playoff test on Tuesday. But the road gets tougher for the fifth seed in the NBA G League Western Conference as they visit the top-seeded Vipers (24-10) on Thursday night in Edinburg, Texas.

How to Watch Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Live stream the Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas got a huge fourth-quarter surge to down the Squadron in Birmingham on Tuesday night in the first round, 115-100. Birmingham led 75-73 entering the fourth before the Legends erupted for 42 points in the final 12 minutes. Justin Jackson scored 24 points to pace Texas while Carlik Jones went for 22 points and 10 assists.

Rio Grande Valley lost its final two games of the regular season to the Clippers, including a 130-128 loss on Saturday. But the Vipers will have leading scorer Trevelin Queen available. On a two-way contract with the parent Rockets, Queen scored 24 points with eight rebounds and eight assists Saturday against the Clippers.

NBA veteran Gerald Green, 36, anchors the RGV bench and averaged 16.6 points a game. Marcus Foster scored 35 on Saturday and put up 18.7 points and 4.2 assists a night in 33 games.

The winner advances to Sunday's conference final against the winner of Thursday's Lakers-Clippers semifinal.

Regional restrictions may apply.