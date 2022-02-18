The Texas Legends look to beat the Santa Cruz Warriors for the third straight game this year today.

Earlier this year, the Legends (7-8) beat the Warriors (7-10) in both of their games in high-scoring shootouts. As of right now, both teams are on the outside looking in, under .500 and looking to build on the momentum of their last win to climb up the standings. The middle of the standings in the Western Conference and the bottom of the playoffs are wide open for several teams to take, something the Legends and Warriors have to be looking at.

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Legends won both games against the Warriors earlier in the reset, with the last game being an overtime thriller (136-132):

In their two games, Carlik Jones and Justin Jackson led the way in very big ways, putting up monster numbers. Jones averaged 37.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, including a 42-point outburst with Jackson averaging 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Both games were decided by a total of nine points, one in overtime and both came down to the wire in super high scoring affairs.

The Legends averaged 131.0 points per game with the Warriors scoring 126.5 points.

These teams get up and down the court, shoot a ton of threes and are capable of huge scoring outbursts like those earlier this year again here today.

On the other side, the Warriors had one game of Moses Moody (32 points and six rebounds), with Quinndary Weatherspoon (25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists) and LJ Figueroa (27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists) leading the way in both games.

