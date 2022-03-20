Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Texas Legends take on the South Bay Lakers in two straight games in Los Angeles starting on Sunday.

If the season ended today, the Lakers (17-8) would be the No. 2 team in the Western Conference and the Legends (14-14) would be the No. 4 seed, both in the playoffs. There is a logjam with four teams all tied at .500 on the season giving that section of the standings a lot of fluidity. The one thing that the Lakers can hang their hats on are that they are the best team in Los Angeles this season playing basketball.

How to Watch Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers online with fuboTV:

The Lakers used a huge 36-22 fourth quarter to seal their win (117-100) over the Legends the last time these two teams played:

In that last game between these teams, the Lakers were led by Paris Bass off the bench with 25 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes. He came in and helped the Lakers control the pace and get the win.

Chaundee Brown Jr. (22 points and six rebounds) and Mac McClung (18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) contributed to the win as well with great team play.

The Lakers did not shoot great overall (47-31-83 splits), but finished with a plus-14 advantage on the glass and won this game in the trenches.

On the other side for the Legends, they were led by Justin Jackson with 22 points and five rebounds and Carlik Jones with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds.

They made a mark from three, going 16-of-43, allowing them to be in the game until a certain point, but the lack of rebounding and misses added up for the loss in their last game against the Lakers.

A loss for the Legends today would shift them out of the playoffs in the Western Conference, but just by half a game. 



How To Watch

March
20
2022

Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
3:00
PM/ET




