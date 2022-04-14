How to Watch G League Finals, Game 2: Vipers vs. Blue Coats

Can the Rio Grande Valley Vipers sweep the G League Finals against the Delaware Blue Coats to win it all on Thursday?

Back in December, the Blue Coats won the G League Winter Showcase by playing a great overall tournament with a mix of G League veterans and rookies. They now find themselves in the G League championship but trailing the Vipers after a monster offensive Game 1 from both teams and Rio Grande Valley taking the first game. Will Delaware tie things up today or will confetti fall on Rio Grande Valley for the second time in four years and fourth time overall?

How to Watch Finals, Game 2: Vipers vs. Blue Coats today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Watch Finals, Game 2: Vipers vs. Blue Coats online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rio Grande Valley took game one over Delaware 145-128 in an offensive explosion behind multiple triple-doubles and a 44-point showing from Trevelin Queen:

In that first game, the second quarter was the key. Rio Grande Valley jumped out to a 13-point advantage in the quarter.

The Vipers overwhelmed Delaware offensively with Queen going for 44 points (7-of-12 from three), as well as 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists from rookie Daishen Nix and 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists from Anthony Lamb.

The team went 18-of-55 from three, 15-for-18 from the free-throw line and scored at least 32 points in every quarter.

On the other side, there were a lot of positives for Delaware to lean on to try and even the series up today.

The Blue Coats scored 29-plus points in every quarter, went 15-for-45 from three and 11-of-15 from the free-throw line as a team.

Patrick McCaw (24 points and nine rebounds), Myles Powell (22 points and six rebounds) and Shaquille Harrison (21 points, seven rebounds and six assists) all scored 20-plus points with four others in double-figures. The offense is not the problem but they will need a significantly better defensive effort to keep their season alive today.

