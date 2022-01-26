The Westchester Knicks look to climb out of the doldrums against the Capital City Go-Go in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks (2-6) have lost two games in a row and are a game-and-a-half out of last place in the Eastern Conference with the Go-Go (5-3) next on deck, who are also coming off a loss. Westchester has had a rough start to the G League reset with a three-game losing streak to start and a current two-game losing streak entering today.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Capital City lost their follow-up with Windy City, but in their win they saw seven players score in double figures in a thrilling 111-108 win:

These teams kicked off their seasons with back-to-back games against each other back in early November, with Capital City winning both games by a total of 14 points.

Those games were a part of the standings for the G League Winter Showcase, since Jan. 1 and the standings reset, they have not played until today.

Since the reset, Westchester is averaging 108.0 points per game and have not had their stars consistently in the line-up. Rookie Miles McBride has played in two games, scoring 55 points, dealing out 23 assists, grabbing 12 rebounds and snaring four steals on 43-50-80 splits.

Veteran Luka Samanic has played in one game, putting up 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

Without those two, the team is very limited on the offensive end.

On the other side, Capital City has had their array of talent for all or most of their games with Isaiah Todd, Joel Ayayi and Jaime Echenique all playing in seven or more games and leading the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.