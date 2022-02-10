This is the first game since the standings reset between the Westchester Knicks and the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

If the season ended today and the playoffs started in the G League, College Park (6-6) would be in the playoffs as the final seed and Westchester (6-7) would be just on the outside looking in. A win today by the Knicks would have them jump the Skyhawks in the standings, creating more of a logjam in the middle of the Eastern Conference that was already there.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Skyhawks could be the best team in the Eastern Conference and in the G League potentially if they had a consistent roster. In some games they have all of their talent and in others they don't, which is the nature of the league.

Rookies Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson have been really good when they get to play. Cooper has played in three games, but only seeing the floor for roughly 21 minutes per game. When they unleash Cooper, he can be dynamic like in the last game when he went off for 24 points and six assists in 29 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting (9-of-10 free-throws).

Johnson has averaged 17.8 points in four games while adding in 9.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 blocks plus steals per game.

Letting those two play all season with Justin Tillman (24.6 points and 11.0 rebounds in 11 games) and Cat Barber (23.5 points and 8.8 assists in 11 games) makes them so dynamic as a team.

On the other side for the Knicks, they can be great with rookie Miles McBride and veteran Luka Samanic, but both have not played in so long which is not a great sign for them today and for the rest of the season.

