This is the first game since the new year between the Westchester Knicks and Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

The Blue Coats (12-6) take on the Knicks (11-9) for the first time since the standings reset. If the season ended today, the Blue Coats would be the No. 3 seed and the Knicks would be on the outside looking into the playoffs. With both teams coming off a loss, they will both be looking to get back on track today.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Since the reset, the Knicks have been led primarily by Dewan Hernandez with 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He has played in every game while higher profile roster members have missed time for a variety of reasons.

Rookie Miles McBride has been electric for the team, but he is primarily with the NBA roster so he has been limited to only five total games.

In those games, he is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. He has been awesome leading this team and if he were here full-time, this would be a championship contender in the Eastern Conference.

Brandon Williams has also been great in his 13 games, averaging 22.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

On the other side, speaking of rookies, the Blue Coats have been slowly developing rookie Jaden Springer.

Springer is averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season in 13 games. Braxton Key has been the real leader playing in 16 games averaging 19.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 blocks plus steals per game.

Both teams have aspiring rookie point guards and a playoff-caliber roster. This should be a great battle in the G League today.

