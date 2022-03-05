Skip to main content

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game since the new year between the Westchester Knicks and Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

The Blue Coats (12-6) take on the Knicks (11-9)  for the first time since the standings reset. If the season ended today, the Blue Coats would be the No. 3 seed and the Knicks would be on the outside looking into the playoffs. With both teams coming off a loss, they will both be looking to get back on track today.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since the reset, the Knicks have been led primarily by Dewan Hernandez with 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He has played in every game while higher profile roster members have missed time for a variety of reasons.

Rookie Miles McBride has been electric for the team, but he is primarily with the NBA roster so he has been limited to only five total games.

In those games, he is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. He has been awesome leading this team and if he were here full-time, this would be a championship contender in the Eastern Conference.

Brandon Williams has also been great in his 13 games, averaging 22.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

On the other side, speaking of rookies, the Blue Coats have been slowly developing rookie Jaden Springer.

Springer is averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season in 13 games. Braxton Key has been the real leader playing in 16 games averaging 19.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 blocks plus steals per game.

Both teams have aspiring rookie point guards and a playoff-caliber roster. This should be a great battle in the G League today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17821811
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Blue Jackets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17813477
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Capitals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17821662
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Oilers in Canada

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Hornets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17636612
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17811372
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Xavier

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy