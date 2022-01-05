The Westchester Knicks and Grand Rapids Gold are both looking to end two-game slides here tonight when the two G League teams face off.

The Westchester Knicks (4-8) are on a two-game skid and are looking to get back on track on the road against the Grand Rapids Gold (5-6), who are also on a two-game skid themselves. Getting out of the middle of the pack in the G League after the Winter Showcase is important to both teams if they have the playoffs on their New Year’s goal list.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

This is the first game of the season between the Knicks and Gold. Last season, these teams did not play against each other due to the pandemic.

The Knicks have a duo that could be one of the best in the G League with Luka Samanic and Miles McBride. This season, Samanic is averaging 27.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 55-41-90 splits through seven games with McBride putting up 26.8 points, 8.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals on 49-42-100 splits in his four games.

McBride is splitting his time between the NBA roster and the G League for the Knicks, playing very well in both arenas.

On the other side for the Gold, Nik Stauskas and Lance Stephenson (before he went up to the Pacers) were leading the offense.

Stauskas in 12 games is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 43-35-91 splits. He is playing like the NBA player the Kings thought they were drafting in the top 10 all those years ago.

The Gold also gave Stephenson an opportunity and in 12 games, he was averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 47-30-68 splits.

The Gold also got a great cameo from Isaiah Thomas with 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his one game.

