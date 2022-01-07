Skip to main content

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The G League is getting back on track after the Winter Showcase and some postponed games with the Westchester Knicks taking on the Grand Rapids Gold.

The reset button has been hit in the G League after last month’s Winter Showcase, with the Westchester Knicks (0-1) and the Grand Rapids Gold (1-0) looking to make a play in the Eastern Conference. Neither team made it to the finals of the Winter Showcase, but now are on an equal playing field with the rest of the conference and the league to make the playoffs and potentially become champions.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gold ran the Knicks off the court in the G League reset a few days ago behind Matt Ryan’s 32 points and 15 made three’s as a team:

Ultimately the first game in this series was won in the first quarter by the Gold and closed out in the fourth.

They started off the game with a monster 39 point first quarter that gave them a 21 point lead heading into the second quarter and a 22 point halftime lead. The Knicks made a game effort in the third quarter closing the gap to nine, then the Gold ran away in the fourth quarter.

In the game the Gold were led by Matt Ryan’s 32 points, four assists and three rebounds on 5-13 shooting from three with five more teammates in double-figures.

Veteran Kenneth Faried chipped in 20 points and 13 rebounds with Trevon Duval with an efficient 19 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds on 11 total shots.

For the Knicks, they got another great performance from Luka Samanic with 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but on an inefficient night from the field shooting 11-21 from the field and 1-8 from three.

The Knicks were without rookie Miles McBride who has jumped between the main roster and the G League all season. He could be a huge difference maker in the season for the Knicks and their playoff hopes, in the NBA and G League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at 76ers

2 minutes ago
Grand Rapids Gold
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold

2 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Columbia at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
detroit mercy
College Basketball

How to Watch Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) shoots against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Justyn Hamilton (21) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kent State at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Minnesota Michigan State Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State in Men's College Hockey

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy