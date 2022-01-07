The G League is getting back on track after the Winter Showcase and some postponed games with the Westchester Knicks taking on the Grand Rapids Gold.

The reset button has been hit in the G League after last month’s Winter Showcase, with the Westchester Knicks (0-1) and the Grand Rapids Gold (1-0) looking to make a play in the Eastern Conference. Neither team made it to the finals of the Winter Showcase, but now are on an equal playing field with the rest of the conference and the league to make the playoffs and potentially become champions.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Gold ran the Knicks off the court in the G League reset a few days ago behind Matt Ryan’s 32 points and 15 made three’s as a team:

Ultimately the first game in this series was won in the first quarter by the Gold and closed out in the fourth.

They started off the game with a monster 39 point first quarter that gave them a 21 point lead heading into the second quarter and a 22 point halftime lead. The Knicks made a game effort in the third quarter closing the gap to nine, then the Gold ran away in the fourth quarter.

In the game the Gold were led by Matt Ryan’s 32 points, four assists and three rebounds on 5-13 shooting from three with five more teammates in double-figures.

Veteran Kenneth Faried chipped in 20 points and 13 rebounds with Trevon Duval with an efficient 19 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds on 11 total shots.

For the Knicks, they got another great performance from Luka Samanic with 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but on an inefficient night from the field shooting 11-21 from the field and 1-8 from three.

The Knicks were without rookie Miles McBride who has jumped between the main roster and the G League all season. He could be a huge difference maker in the season for the Knicks and their playoff hopes, in the NBA and G League.

