How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Westchester Knicks and Maine Celtics take the court for the second time since the reset, meeting on Saturday.

The Knicks (2-4) are coming off a win and defeated the Celtics (3-3) last week as they rematch today, with Boston also coming off a win. Both teams are on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference, looking to get some momentum going as the G League reset continues towards the playoffs. 

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Watch Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great overall performance by Westchester in its last game against Maine, getting double-figure scoring from seven different players.

Rookie Miles McBride had one of his best games in the G League this season. Other than shooting 5-for-20 from the field, he was terrific with 16 points, 16 assists and four rebounds pacing the team, steering the ship.

He set up Allen for a huge night from three (9-of-15) several times as he splashed several big threes helping Westchester run away from Maine.

Aamir Simms (20 points and 12 rebounds), Brandon Williams (20 points and five assists), Jericho Sims (14 points and nine rebounds), Dewan Hernandez (13 points and five rebounds) and Blake Francis (11 points and four assists).

Maine, on paper,r had a solid night but were just overwhelmed by Westchester, falling behind 57-34 in the first half and never getting back into the game.

Another win for Westchester would tie them with Maine in the standings and give them the tiebreaker. 

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics

TV CHANNEL: MSG2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
