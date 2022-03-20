Skip to main content

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Westchester Knicks look to keep climbing the standings against the Windy City Bulls today.

In the Eastern Conference standings today both Westchester (13-12) and Windy City (12-16) would be on the outside looking in and miss the playoffs. It is going to take a real surge by either the Knicks or Bulls to catch Grand Rapids, who are two full games ahead of the Knicks and 4.5 games ahead of the Bulls in the standings. For the Knicks, they get the Bulls today and the Gold next, giving them a great opportunity to make a move in the standings.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time the Knicks and Bulls played here in the G League the game was tied at 106 with 2:52 to go before the Knicks took the game:

These teams traded games back in early February with the Bulls winning 107-90 in the first of a home-and-home and the Knicks then taking the second game 117-111.

In that second game, Dewan Hernandez went for 31 points and 10 rebounds with Brandon Williams adding in his own 31 points for the win. The offense was on all game with the team making 10 threes, 28 shots in the paint and 21-25 free-throws as a team.

On the other side for the Bulls, they got a pair of 20 point games from Ethan Thompson (20 points and eight rebounds) and Kerwin Roach (20 points, four rebounds and four assists).

The Knicks were again without rookie Miles McBride and star Luka Samanic in the line-up for those games.

A win for the Knicks will allow them to close the gap in the standings a little more and inch closer to the No. 6 seed.

Regional restrictions may apply.

