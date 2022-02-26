Skip to main content

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Westchester Knicks look to get a second win a row against the Wisconsin Herd in the G League today.

The Westchester Knicks (9-8) have won three games in a row after a small rough patch and look to keep it rolling with a second straight win against the Wisconsin Herd (7-11) today. The Knicks won the last game between these two and look for the two-game series sweep after drubbing the Herd by nearly 40 points in the first game. Can the Herd get back on track or will their losing streak continue?

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that game, Dewan Hernandez led the way with 30 points and 13 rebounds on 11-for-19 shooting. He paced the offense in a way that allowed Kethan Savage (18 points and 10 assists) and MJ Walker (19 points, seven assists and six rebounds) to shine.

The offense exploded with the team shooting 52-46-71 splits and 32 assists as a team.

The team was without Luka Samanic and rookie Miles McBride but were still able to shine on offense and run the Herd out of the game.

On the other side for the Herd, they had five players in double figures but really struggled to build any momentum on the offensive end. As a team, they shot 38-20-45 splits with 19 turnovers and 11 total assists on 36 made field goals.

That is not a recipe for success and the Herd will need to find more rhythm and balance on offense to beat the Knicks today.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
