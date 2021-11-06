Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The G League season continues Saturday with a matchup between the Westchester Knicks and the Capital City Go-Go.
    Author:

    The Capital City Go-Go (1–0) knocked off the Westchester Knicks (0–1) to start the NBA G League season Friday. The teams will face off again Saturday as the Knicks look for revenge.

    The Go-Go had a massive fourth-quarter rally Friday to come from behind and take the first win of the young season. They were led by Jordan Goodwin’s 30 points as well as Isaiah Todd’s strong overall play, including 15 points and nine rebounds. The Knicks had three players score 20-plus points and came up just short.

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Potentially the biggest name on the Go-Go this season is Joel Ayayi, who is coming off a run to the NCAA Championship with Gonzaga. More strong performances from Ayayi could help him reach the NBA.

    This Go-Go roster also features Cassius Winston from Michigan State. The trio of Ayayi, Todd and Winston gives the Go-Go some exciting NBA prospects. The Wizards are running a quality developmental organization with a solid pipeline. With all the other young talent they have, this is a fun G League team to follow.

    The Knicks (0–1) have former Warriors forward Luka Samanic and former second-round pick Jericho Sims on their roster.

    Can the Knicks get in the win column against the Go-Go or will Capital City start off 2–0?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
