How to Watch Knicks vs. Charge

The Knicks take on the Charge on Tuesday desperately needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

The Knicks (15-14) haven't won consecutive games since a five-game streak from Feb. 13 to March 1. Westchester needs that trend to change when it visits the G League-worst Charge (6-23) on Tuesday.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Cleveland Charge Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG2

The Knicks beat Cleveland 120-110 on Sunday at the Wolstein Center and finish the two-game set tonight before heading home to play Fort Wayne twice to end the regular season.

Westchester is 1.5 games behind the sixth place Skyhawks for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and trails fifth place Grand Rapids by two games. The reeling Nets are 0.5 games up on the Knicks, but have lost six in a row.

The Charge have lost four in a row and got blown out of the gym by the Knicks in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Cleveland led 94-84 early in the fourth quarter before Westchester went on a 23-6 run to take the lead.

Tyler Hall, who played one game for New York in December, shot a sizzling 9-of-14 from 3-point range and led the Knicks with 30 points. Point guard Tra Holder came off the bench for 20 points and six assists in 28 minutes.

NBA veteran Brandon Goodwin paced the Charge with 33 points and R.J. Nembhard came off the bench to drop in 23 points and dish seven assists.

