The best team in the G League steps up today to try and remain the only one-loss team in the league when the Delaware Blue Coats face the Westchester Knicks.

The Westchester Knicks (4-7) are coming off a loss to the Delaware Blue Coats (10-1) earlier this week after falling behind double-figures in the first half. The Blue Coats held on and maintained their eight-game win streak and the best record in the G League so far this season. Throughout the G League Showcase overall, no other team has 10 or more wins, and the Blue Coats look to add to that tonight.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Blue Coats took care of business against the Knicks in their earlier meeting this week by double-figures:

In their last game, the Blue Coats were led by six players in double-figures scoring and two more with seven and nine respectively off the bench. The offense had balance behind Paul Reed’s 25 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists with Charlie Brown Jr. chipping in with 20 points and eight rebounds too.

It is hard to imagine a more balanced team in the G League than the Blue Coats right now.

Reed belongs on the 76ers roster in the NBA, but they are so deep with wings and focused on winning a title he is able to go down to the G League and flex his muscles. This season in six games played, Reed is putting up 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.1 blocks plus steals on 50-20-68 splits.

On the other side for the Knicks, they have been inconsistent all season after starting with a win, they have lost six of their last 10 games overall.

In that game, the one positive for them is they found an offensive rhythm in the second half, scoring 62 of their 109 points over that period.

Brandon Goodwin led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists, doing a little bit of everything for his team. He will need more from his teammates if they are going to pull off the upset and end the Blue Coats winning streak today.

