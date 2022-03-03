Skip to main content

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Motor City Cruise look to build their lead at the top of the conference against the Westchester Knicks today.

So far through the reset in the first few months, Motor City (14-5) are at the top of the Eastern Conference with their opponent today, Westchester (11-8) also being a playoff team and would face off in the first round of the playoffs started today. These teams split their first two games back in January and one will take the season series lead here with a win today breaking the tie.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cruise came back in the final two minutes to win the first game (118-113) between these two teams since the new year.

In their first game, the Cruise won 107-98 and then the Knicks evened the season series out with a 110-105 win. Both games were competitive and proved that if they are matched up in the playoffs this will be a very fun series.

The Cruise won the first game behind 30 assists on 39 made field goals and 13 threes as a team.

Derrick Walton Jr. put up 18 points and 10 assists with Cheick Diallo adding in another double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The second game went to the Knicks (110-105) in a fourth-quarter comeback led by rookie sensation Miles McBride with 39 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Since then McBride has not played many games for the Knicks in G League as he has been on the NBA roster, which has made it a challenge. They have also been without Luka Samanic. This should make for a fun game and potential playoff preview.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

By Kristofer Habbas
25 seconds ago
