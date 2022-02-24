Skip to main content

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game between the Westchester Knicks and Wisconsin Herd since the G League reset.

The Knicks (8-8) have won two games in a row to get back to .500 showing an offensive explosion that might be unrivaled if they can sustain the pace. They take on the Herd (7-10) who have been in a slump losing seven of their last 10 games and coming off a loss in their last game. There are still a lot of opportunities for the teams to make a move up the standings before the G League Playoffs in April, but Wisconsin is in danger of digging a deep hole with a loss tonight.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Westchester went off for 141 points in a win over the Charge with eight players in double-figures led by 24 points and 10 assists from Brandon Williams:

In their win over Cleveland, they saw eight players in double-figures and three score 22+ points. Williams led the way, with Dewan Hernandez adding in 23 points and 12 rebounds and Tyler Hall adding in 22 points and six assists.

The team was in rare form with 141 points, making 24 three-pointers and 28 two-pointers. They had strong balance all over the court with 33 assists on 52 made baskets as well.

In its last two games Westchester has scored 260 points, winning both games with overwhelming offense.

On the other side for Wisconsin, it has not had the full array of talent and will not be able to make a push for the playoffs if it continues to play without Jordan Nwora (two games played) and Jeff Dowtin (five games played) since the reset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17700223
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17501363
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy