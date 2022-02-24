This is the first game between the Westchester Knicks and Wisconsin Herd since the G League reset.

The Knicks (8-8) have won two games in a row to get back to .500 showing an offensive explosion that might be unrivaled if they can sustain the pace. They take on the Herd (7-10) who have been in a slump losing seven of their last 10 games and coming off a loss in their last game. There are still a lot of opportunities for the teams to make a move up the standings before the G League Playoffs in April, but Wisconsin is in danger of digging a deep hole with a loss tonight.

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Westchester went off for 141 points in a win over the Charge with eight players in double-figures led by 24 points and 10 assists from Brandon Williams:

In their win over Cleveland, they saw eight players in double-figures and three score 22+ points. Williams led the way, with Dewan Hernandez adding in 23 points and 12 rebounds and Tyler Hall adding in 22 points and six assists.

The team was in rare form with 141 points, making 24 three-pointers and 28 two-pointers. They had strong balance all over the court with 33 assists on 52 made baskets as well.

In its last two games Westchester has scored 260 points, winning both games with overwhelming offense.

On the other side for Wisconsin, it has not had the full array of talent and will not be able to make a push for the playoffs if it continues to play without Jordan Nwora (two games played) and Jeff Dowtin (five games played) since the reset.

