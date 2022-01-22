Skip to main content

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Windy City Bulls and Capital City Go-Go are set to play back-to-back games starting today, Saturday.

The Go-Go (4-2) are playing great coming off of the G League reset and are looking to rebound after splitting two games against Greensboro, coming off a loss. They take on the Bulls (2-4), who are on the other side of the standings and are looking to get some rhythm going in their season.

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Watch Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Capital City split their two games against Greensboro, winning 116-109 behind 22 points from both Jaime Echenique and Jordan Goodwin:

This season, Capital City has some great young talent and a team with eyes on the Eastern Conference Finals.

Rookies Isaiah Todd (13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game) and Joel Ayayi (10.5 points, 8.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game).

Ayayi has grown into a quality playmaker for Capital City, leading them in assists and balancing out the offense. In college, Ayayi was more of a slashing scorer that did not have the ball in his hands a ton but has really shown that knack in the G League.

Echenique is leading the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, allowing Ayayi and Todd to grow and highlight their strengths around him.

On the other side, Windy City is being led by Daniel Oturu with 19.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

These two teams have the talent to make an impact in the Eastern Conference, but Capital City has the potential to really challenge contending teams in the conference like Delaware and Motor City.

