The Windy City Bulls are coming off a big win while the Maine Celtics are trying to rebound after a loss. The two foes meet on Thursday night.

The Bulls (2-3) come into today off a win while the Celtics (2-3) are on a back-to-back where they were run out of the gym by the Knicks. Each team has an opportunity to get back to .500 for the season and build on that momentum going forward in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Windy City Bulls at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Daniel Oturu and Scottie Lindsey combined for 50 points and 20 rebounds in a huge win over the Raptors 905 in their last outing:

Through five games, Oturu is playing great for Windy City with 21.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 66-50-59 splits. He is proving to be a very serviceable player capable of leading this G League team and potentially rising up to the NBA roster to fill a role.

The big story to start the new season for Windy City is Mac McClung playing 32 minutes and scoring 19 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds on 39-40-100 splits.

McClung was a star scorer and gunner in the NCAA and is looking for a role in the G League.

This is the first game of the season between Boston and Windy City between the WInter Showcase and the reset here after the new year.

For Maine, they just need to get a consistent roster on the court. Through five games, they have had zero players play in all five games and only five play in four games so far since the reset. Getting their full arsenal of talent on the court is the only way they are going to win games.

Regional restrictions may apply.