The Windy City Bulls kick off a two-game series against the Westchester Knicks with two games in Connecticut.

The Bulls (5-7) and Knicks (4-6) are closer to the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference than the top after the standings reset. Neither team is playing in a way that they expected, but the edge of the playoffs are within reach for both teams, giving this game more meaning than meets the eye. These teams are going to play today and on Sunday in back-to-back games in Connecticut for the first time since the standings reset.

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Westchester is coming off a strong 117-107 win over Delaware behind a monster 40-point and 10-assist game from Miles McBride:

Windy City are on a two-game losing streak, having dropped two games to the Raptors 905 team by a combined 52 points.

They are in a slump, losing two games in a row, but both losses coming to the best team in the G League since the standings reset. Prior to that, Windy City had won three games in a row and looked like they were getting back on track in the Eastern Conference.

In their last game, Westchester entered the fourth quarter against a tough Delaware team that won the Winter Showcase tied, then outplayed them down the stretch for a win.

In that win, rookie McBride went for a near 40-point triple-double really playing his best basketball of the season against fellow rookie Jaden Springer.

Westchester has the talent to compete every night as long as the roster has players like McBride, Jericho Sims and Luka Samanic consistently.

