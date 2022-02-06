How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

The Windy City Bulls look to make it two in a row against the Westchester Knicks in the G League.

The Bulls (6-7) look to get back to .500 in the G League with a second straight win over Westchester (4-7), who is inching towards the bottom of the standings. Coming in, if Windy City wins, it will get itself back in the playoff conversation and push Westchester down even further in the standings. With a Westchester win, it will be right there with them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Bulls crushed the Knicks 117-90 two days ago and look to get a second win in a row against them today.

In the win, Windy City got 24 points and 22 rebounds from Marko Simonovic and 22 points from Kerwin Roach. That duo paced the team to a win and were the fundamental reason they were able to expand their lead so much.

Ethan Thompson chipped in 15 points and five rebounds, while Daniel Oturu added in 14 points and seven rebounds.

The rebounding was the difference, as Windy City finished the day with 57 rebounds to Westchester’s 43 rebounds.

On the other side for Westchester, it was without leading scorer Luka Samanic and rookie star Miles McBride, leaving all the pressure Dewan Hernandez (18 points and 10 rebounds) to carry the team.

When Westchester has its full roster of talent it is a tough team to beat, but without them the roster is lacking and struggles against most teams.

