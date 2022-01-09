Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wisconsin Herd started off the G League reset with a win, something the Maine Celtics are looking for today as well.

With G League standings reset, the Wisconsin Herd (1-0) are looking to make a play in the East, especially after knocking off the Winter Showcase champions and with the Maine Celtics (0-0) up next. Both teams have the talent to make a real play in the Eastern Conference now that the Winter Showcase is over and the race to the G League Finals is on.

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Herd won a thriller over the Delaware Blue Coats (124-123) giving them a huge momentum boost heading into the rest of their season:

In that win for the Herd, they were led by Lindell Wigginton’s 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds along with four others in double figures.

Jaylen Bland came off the bench for 24 points (7-for-13 from three) and Terry Larrier paced the team with 23 points and 10 rebounds, with Javin DeLaurier (16 points and 16 rebounds) and Michael Gilmore (11 points and five rebounds) also chipping in with double figures.

They really played as a team with 33 assists on 48 made field goals and 51 rebounds.

The Blue Coats were short-handed, but getting a win in the standings over one of the best teams in the conference is huge, even this early in the reset standings.

For the Celtics, during the Winter Showcase games, they were led by Brodric Thomas with 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game in seven outings.

Jaysean Paige (16.9 points), Sam Hauser (16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists) and Theo Pinson (16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists) have been pacing the team all playing 10-plus games this season for the Celtics.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
