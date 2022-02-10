Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the Wisconsin Herd or the Maine Celtics will end their losing streak today and get back on track.

Coming into today the Herd (6-7) are on a four-game losing streak and the Celtics (5-7) are on a three-game losing streak, with both teams looking to end their slide.

Neither losing streak has wrecked the season for either Wisconsin or Maine. Both teams are right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference with a chance to string together a few wins and be right back in the mix.

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics routed the Herd a month ago behind six players in double-figures, led by Aaron Nesmith’s 21 points.

The first game between these two teams this calendar year was bittersweet for Wisconsin. It lost the game by a huge margin but got a huge, career performance from Terry Larrier.

In the game, Wisconsin lost by 28 points and scored 89 points as a team, but saw Larrier put in 42 of those points on 22 attempts.

He was the best part of the game by a wide margin as the rest of the team combined for 49 points, with only Lindell Wigginton scoring in double-figures (13 points) to help the cause. 

Larrier went 12-22 from the field and 4-12 from three (6-6 from the line) on his way to the career high scoring night.

On the other side for Maine, they saw six players score in double figures and five more get on the board as well.

It was a balanced scoring performance vs a one-man show, which if it repeats itself tonight, Maine will be the team ending its losing streak.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
