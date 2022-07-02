How to Watch Kings at Warriors

The 2022 NBA Summer League California Classic tips off with two games today, including the Kings and NBA Champion Warriors.

Summer basketball is here with the 2022 California Classic that features two games today starting with the Lakers and Heat and ending with the Kings and Warriors. With free agency in full swing, Golden State has already made the first steal of the game signing Donte DiVincenzo from Sacramento to build on its championship roster with another young talented perimeter player.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Sacramento’s summer league team will be coached by new associate head coach Jordi Fernandez as new head coach Mike Brown builds out his staff and will get a look at his new team's top pick from the draft.

Keegan Murray went No. 4 overall to Sacramento out of Iowa State and will join Neemias Queta to form a talented frontcourt this summer.

For Golden State, the Warriors are bringing second-year keys to the future in Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga well as James Wiseman and rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.

All four of those players represent the depth and potential of the veteran Golden State roster to compete and defend its championship next season.

Seth Cooper will coach Golden State this summer as their head coach.

