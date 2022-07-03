How to Watch Heat vs Kings

The Heat and the Kings meet on Sunday in NBA Summer League action.

The Kings and Heat had very different experiences in their first games of the 2022 California Classic. While Sacramento got a great performance from the number four overall pick and cruised to an 18-point win, Miami might as well have forfeited putting up only 66 points and losing by 34 points to the Lakers.

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Keegan Murray shined in his first taste of NBA action with 26 points against the Warriors in the first game of the 2022 California Classic:

In his first game, Murray showed off a lot of the tricks that he has in his bag. He hit the glass, finished strong, attacked off of the bounce and most importantly, hit a variety of three-point shots.

He was stroking it off the bounce, catch and shoot, off screens and displayed a game that in theory is going to look great next to De’Aaron Fox’s playmaking on the perimeter and Domantas Sabonis’ playmaking off the block.

Having a shooter like Murray roaming around, being active and making big-time threes at a high level is going to open up the Sacramento offense next season.

Murray also pulled in eight rebounds while second-year big man Neemias Queta went for 12 points and six rebounds, primarily playing in the paint.

For Miami, their rookie Nikola Jovic put up three points and three rebounds in just under 21 minutes as he looks to get his NBA legs under him.

