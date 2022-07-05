Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final game of the 2022 California Classic will crown a champion between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

So far in two games, the Lakers and Kings are 2-0 in the 2022 California Classic, having the opportunity to finish this week of games at the Chase Center undefeated. Sacramento comes in with the fourth overall pick leading the way and Keegan Murray has not disappointed.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Undrafted rookie Scotty Pippen Jr. led the way for Los Angeles in its last win filling up the stat sheet with 18 points, eight assists and three steals.

In Murray’s debut, he went for 26 points and eight rebounds on 10-14 shooting (4-5 from three) and followed that up with nine points and nine rebounds as the shots were not falling as easily (4-15 shooting, 1-7 from three) and the defense was more focused on his game.

In the paint, Murray is complemented by second-year big man Neemias Queta, who is averaging 13 points and five rebounds through two games.

On the other side, this is an excellent opportunity for Pippen to shine on a roster that might feature one other player Los Angeles can use next season in Mac McClung.

Pippen is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in his two games.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
