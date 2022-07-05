How to Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Stream Live, TV Channel

NBA Summer League kicks off with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

NBA Summer League action shifts to Utah for another short event before the main event in Las Vegas starting on Thursday. Memphis has two rookies, while Philadelphia is getting their second and third year talent some more action.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Jake LaRavia is one of two first round picks for Memphis that will be in action this summer.

This year they bring in former Wake Forest wing LaRavia and Colorado State big man David Roddy. Both will be on the summer league roster and should get a lot of playing time. Also on the Memphis summer league roster are Xavier Tillman Sr. and Santi Aldama, who were both on the Grizzlies's roster last season.

On the other side, for Philadelphia hopes to get a jump from four young talents in particular.

Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, Isaiah Joe and Jaden Springer have been drafted over the past three years and made progress on Philadelphia’s G League team, but not as much on the main roster.

With both teams having their sights on an NBA Championship, every advantage counts, including summer league play and filling in every roster spot with a valuable piece.

