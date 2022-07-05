How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

The Jazz start summer league action against the Thunder on Tuesday.

Potentially the most exciting NBA team this summer is the Thunder, as they introduce the No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, as well as fellow rookies Jaylin Williams, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng. They join Josh Giddey, who is coming off an All-Rookie team season. They take on the Jazz, who are hosting this mini-summer league with the 76ers and Grizzlies also here this week.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Holmgren may not have heard his name called Mo. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft, but he might be in the best situation to grow his game in Oklahoma City.

Last season with Gonzaga, Holmgren avereged 21.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 5.4 blocks. What makes Holmgren special is he has no fear defending the rim and will contest everything.

Joining Holmgren as rookies are the Williams’, who bring very different skill sets.

Jaylin is a big who at Arkansas averaged 12.6 points, 16.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while Jalen filled up the stat sheet as a jumbo point guard with 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

All three give Giddey more weapons to work with after the Australian guard put up 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Utah will get a look at second year guard Jared Butler and rookie Johnny Juzang to see how they can impact the team next season.

