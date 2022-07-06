How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 76ers and Jazz each look for their first NBA summer league win when they face off on Wednesday night.

The NBA summer is just getting started with the Utah summer league bringing in four teams ahead of the main event in Las Vegas later this week. Each team gets the opportunity to play three games and build some momentum for their young talent and give those players on the fringes of an NBA roster the chance to get a guaranteed contract somewhere. The 76ers and Jazz both lost their first game and look to get their first win today.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the summer-league-opening loss for Philadelphia, the Sixers got a double-double from Paul Reed to lead the way. They also saw some flashes from Jaden Springer, who added in 15 points and two assists, as well as from Isaiah Joe, who added in 19 points and shot four-of-12 from three.

This Philadelphia roster features several top talents from their G League team that proved to be champions in that organized league and should make it the favorite to win here in the less organized chaos of the summer.

On the other side for Utah, this summer is about finding some talent for a now-retooling roster.

Jared Butler, its first-round pick last year, went for 10 points and four assists in the first game. He is a key piece for the Jazz as either a potential trade chip or a player that might play a lot more this season as they retool the roster and their team goals.

